Cheryl left red-faced after awkward text exchange with Victoria Beckham The fashion designer sent a one word reply

Victoria Beckham failed to see the funny side when she was asked to pose nude by Cheryl in a TV text prank. The fashion designer was one of the recipients of a joke text sent by comedian Michael McIntyre in his Send to All prank during his Big Show, which will air on Saturday – and quickly sent an amusing one-word reply.

Cheryl could only watch as the comedian sent out a plea to all of her contacts to pose naked for her in a life drawing class, writing: "Hi babe! I’m getting private art lessons and my homework this week is life drawing. Would you come round and pose naked for me?" Michael added: "We can have a good natter and don’t worry I’ll whack the heating up. If you’d rather we can position fruit and stuff in front of your naughty bits. Please say yes, need to know tonight!"

Cheryl appeared on Michael McIntyre's Big Show, which airs on Saturday

However, Victoria didn’t appear to realise Cheryl wasn’t being serious, and responded asking: "Pardon?" The brief response prompted Michael to exclaim: "It’s one word and a question mark!"

MORE: Cheryl shares rare photos of son Bear

A number of other stars replied to Cheryl’s text, including Victoria’s Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell, who wrote: "I don’t mind you drawing my bottom." Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan joked: "I thought you’d never ask." The Greatest Dancer judge was also left red-faced when her dad agreed to model for her. He replied: "It’s cold up here. I’ll only need a grape!"

Cheryl and Victoria Beckham at the World Cup in 2006

Cheryl’s appearance on the comedy show comes ahead of her return to TV screens on the new dance show The Greatest Dancer, alongside Matthew Morrison and Strictly’s Oti Mabuse. Amid rumours of a rift with fellow judge Oti, the two women recently spoke out about their relationship, defiantly challenging the claims. Taking to Instagram in December, Oti wrote: "Imagine a world where two women work together with love, support and nothing but sisterhood... THERE [is] ABSOLUTELY NO TENSION between @cherylofficial and myself. This beautiful woman has been nothing but caring, accepting and guiding towards me, she’s funny, smart and honest."

STORY: Cheryl's TV comeback date announced

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.