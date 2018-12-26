See what Victoria Beckham's children got for Christmas! The Beckham family gave each other some seriously cool gifts…

A very happy Christmas to the Beckham clan! The close-knit famous family are known for their fun get-togethers and Christmas is another exciting time in the Beckham household, with the family sharing snaps on social media. We love a sneak peek into the lives of celebs, so it was wonderful to see what gifts the A-list family gave each other this year. Fashion designer Victoria posted a photo of her daughter Harper's present on Instagram Stories – some shiny new figure skating boots - and we're a little envious. The couple's eldest son, Brooklyn took to his Instagram Stories to thank his sister Harper for his cool present: a personalised skateboard.

Looks like the Beckham kids are into their fun winter sports! In Victoria's snap, we can see Harper wearing her new white ice skates which have funky neon pink blades. Harper – who is a keen ballerina – poses in the boots with her feet in a ballet position. Mum-of-four Victoria wrote: "A very happy Harper," with another comment, "So I, Tonya #spicy." I, Tonya is a movie which tells the story of American skater Tonya Harding.

READ: David Beckham has made an unexpected £14,000 addition to the family home – what will Victoria say?

Brooklyn, meanwhile, seems chuffed with his gift from his little sister Harper. The photographer posted a picture of his new skateboard, showing a photo of himself and Harper on the underside of the board. On the snap is the slogan: "You have swag!" Commenting on his present, Brooklyn wrote: "Thank you harper xxxx."

There was another super cute photo from Brooklyn of himself with his pet dog Fig. In the photo we see the gorgeous Spaniel on his lap wearing an adorable Christmas jumper. Brooklyn said: "I'm impressed that someone dressed for Christmas! Fig wears her smart Christmas jumper and bow tie!"