Strictly's Oti Mabuse responds to Cheryl rift rumours with defiant post Greatest Dancer kicks off in the New Year!

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has responded to claims which suggest she and her Greatest Dancer co-star Cheryl have not been getting along. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the professional dancer shared a defiant post alongside a snap of the stars embracing during a recent photo-call. "Imagine a world where two women work together with love, support and nothing but sisterhood... THERE [is] ABSOLUTELY NO TENSION between @cherylofficial and myself," wrote Oti. "This beautiful woman has been nothing but caring, accepting and guiding towards me, she’s funny, smart and honest."

The post comes shortly after a report in The Sun claimed that there was frostiness between the two, who are set to act as judges in new dance show, The Greatest Dancer. Heaping praise on her co-star, Oti added: "@cherylofficialsis you're an absolute QUEEN. I love you dearly and cannot wait to work with you. If anything I feel privileged and honoured to even be picked to share the same panel as you. If you guys don’t believe me make sure you tune in 5th of January 2019 on @bbcone to catch @greatestdancer."

MORE: Stacey Dooley laughs off Strictly final wardrobe malfunction

Meanwhile, Cheryl immediately replied to the Instagram post, saying: OTIIIII!! Oh my god… this got me in the feels. You are amazing!! And it is ME that feels privileged to be working alongside you." She added: "I doubt anybody could ever feel anything but love for you. Such a warm, kind, funny, genuine soul. I can't wait to be spending more time with you, sharing the panel with you, and learning from you! You’re infectious and I adore you."

Loading the player...

The two stars will be joined by Glee star Matthew Morrison for The Greatest Dancer, it was recently confirmed that the new series will premiere on Saturday 5 January at 8pm on BBC One. According to the BBC, the new dance show will fill the void Strictly Come Dancing will leave behind by being "one of the most inclusive, diverse and unique dance competitions around". The competition will invite individual dancers, duos and groups from the ages of seven to over 70s to take part in whatever dance style they like to see if they have what it takes to be named 'the greatest dancer'. The winner will receive £50,000 and will get to perform as a special guest in Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

MORE: Cheryl's TV comeback date has been announced

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.