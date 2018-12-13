Cheryl's TV comeback date has been announced – and we can't wait! Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison will be the judges on The Greatest Dancer

Cheryl is about to return to our screens properly for the first time since welcoming her baby son, Bear, and we can't wait to see her back in action! The new mum, who gave birth in March 2017, will be returning to the silver screen alongside Strictly's Oti Mabuse and Glee star Matthew Morrison for The Greatest Dancer, and it has now been confirmed that the new dance show will premiere on Saturday 5 January at 8pm on BBC One.

Cheryl will be joined by Oti and Matthew

According to the BBC, the new dance show will fill the void Strictly Come Dancing will leave behind by being "one of the most inclusive, diverse and unique dance competitions around". The competition will invite individual dancers, duos and groups from the ages of seven to over 70s to take part in whatever dance style they like to see if they have what it takes to be named 'the greatest dancer'. The winner will receive £50,000 and will get to perform as a special guest in Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Speaking about starting the series, Cheryl previously said: "I'm so excited to be part of The Greatest Dancer! I'm looking for acts with real passion, who are going to push boundaries and give it their all, no matter what challenges are thrown at them. From my own dance background, I know the dedication and commitment dancing takes, I can't wait to get started." Matthew also spoke about his excitement about joining the show, adding: "This is such a powerful moment for me. It's wonderful to continue bringing music and dance into peoples' lives like we did on Glee. Dance is a safe haven that allows us to communicate where words cannot. It's an expression of love and empowerment, driven by all the emotions that make us human."

