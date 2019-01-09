Stacey Dooley settles back into Strictly training with new dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec The TV star won Strictly with Kevin Clifton

Fresh from her win on Strictly Come Dancing, champion Stacey Dooley has returned to her dance training sessions with new professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec. The 31-year-old, who was originally partnered up with Kevin Clifton on the BBC dance show, took to Instagram to share a picture from rehearsals ahead of the nationwide tour, which kicks off later this month. "This way to the DAMN TOUR HUNNNNNNNI @aljazskorjanec ," she teased in the caption alongside a snap of herself with Aljaz.

Stacey Dooley with new dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec

Kevin, 36, cannot take part in the Strictly tour due to his commitments with musical Rock Of Ages - he will be playing Stacee Jaxx in the show for this year's run. The dancer made the announcement in September 2018, writing on Twitter: "Announcement!! I'm delighted to be joining the cast of @rockofagesuk as Stacee Jaxx in 2019!!!!" At the time of the tour announcement, Stacey said: "I will miss Kev, but I am looking forward to putting Aljaz through his paces." She added: "I'm loving this experience so much. I know people always say that, but it's so true. To be able to go on tour and perform for the fans all over the UK is such an honour. I'm so excited!"

MORE: Strictly's Kevin Clifton breaks silence following Aljaz Skorjanec replacement news

Loading the player...

In December, Kevin told the Radio Times he was really happy with Aljaz as a replacement for Stacey, saying they are quite similar in their teaching style. "I think Aljaz is probably quite similar to me in terms of what I’m like to work with, neither of us are strict, we both prefer to have fun and encourage as opposed to being disciplinarian," he said. Both Stacey and Aljaz will join their counterparts, tour host Ore Oduba, and the Live Tour judging panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, as they travel around the country for 29 glittering shows from 18 January 2019.

MORE: Strictly's Karen Clifton heads back to work following romantic holiday with boyfriend

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.