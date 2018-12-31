Strictly couple Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice on salsa night out with Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec – see pictures The foursome seems to be having lots of fun!

New Strictly Come Dancing couple Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice certainly seem to be having a great time out in Miami – since the pair joined Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec for a night out salsa dancing on Sunday evening. Since seemingly confirming their romance by heading out to the Florida city to spend time with Ashley's family, the couple have been meeting up with Janette and Aljaz regularly – who are also in Janette's native Miami for family time over the festive season.

Ashley and Giovanni headed out salsa dancing with Aljaz and Janette

Both Janette and Aljaz shared videos on their Instagram Stories from their night out, heading to a salsa bar following a sweet dinner for two. Aljaz and Giovanni can be seen dancing and chanting to the camera in one video - while in another shot, posted by pal Bobby Newberry, Ashley dances in a group with Giovanni. Adorably, the Italian professional could even be seen bopping with Janette's mum!

On Friday evening, Janette took to social media to share the first snap of the pair together on Instagram – after they headed out for a sushi dinner with friends. The 'Boomerang' video showed Ashley blowing a kiss at the camera, Giovanni enjoying his wine and Janette raising her finger to her lips in a 'shh' action alongside friend Bobby.

Ashley looked to be having a great time with the group!

Ashley and Giovanni were the subject of constant relationship rumours throughout the 2018 series of Strictly, and are thought to have grown close on the show, despite being partnered separately with Pasha Kovalev and Faye Tozer. While they haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, they have been photographed on a number of occasions together since the show ended. It's thought that that Ashley and Giovanni's trip to Miami will see the professional dancer meet Ashley's mum, and follows a romantic trip to the Turks and Caicos islands, where they spent some time alone after the dance show's final.

