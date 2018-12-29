Neil Jones and Aljaz Skorjanec lead Strictly stars' angry reactions to AJ Pritchard night club attack AJ's colleagues have rallied around him

AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis were sadly involved in a nasty nightclub attack on Thursday evening – and since the news broke, the dancer's Strictly Come Dancing co-stars have been quick to express their shock and anger at the incident. Neil Jones sent his support on both Twitter and Instagram, tweeting on Friday evening: "Disgusting what happened to @Aj11Ace and his brother @CurtisPritchard and I hope they catch everyone involved." On Saturday morning, he posted a photograph of himself and AJ on Instagram, adding a lengthy tribute to him.

Neil sent his support to AJ on social media

"My thoughts are with @aj11ace and his brother @curtispritchard12 and their friends. It is sick what is happening in this world and country when you can’t just have a nice night out with friends without some stupid, weak cowards ruining everything," he wrote. "I hope the police find who is responsible and if anyone remembers anything be strong and contact the police because these [explicit] need to be made accountable for their actions and let’s hope they name and shame plus make an example of them all. AJ and Curtis are two fun loving guys and they do not deserve this. Nobody deserves this."

Wtf is wrong with this people ????? Guys I’m so sorry @CurtisPritchard @Aj11Ace I’m with you all the way !! Disgusting !!!! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Giovanni Pernice (@pernicegiovann1) December 29, 2018

Aljaz Skorjanec wrote on Twitter on Saturday night: "So upset by the news about @Aj11Ace and @CurtisPritchard!! Two lovely guys that mean no harm to anyone ever!! I can not believe it. To the thugs that did that… shall we dance???? #fuming." Giovanni Pernice added: "Wtf is wrong with this people ????? Guys I’m so sorry @CurtisPritchard @Aj11Ace I’m with you all the way !! Disgusting !!!!" with plenty of angry emojis.

AJ and Curtis were victims of an assault in a Cheshire night club

AJ's female co-stars were quick to rally around him, too, with Katya Jones tweeting: "I can’t believe what happen to @Aj11Ace and @CurtisPritchard . Sending lots of love your way. It’s Christmas people! Where is humanity going? #disappointed," while Dianne Buswell wrote: "So sad to hear about @Aj11Ace and @CurtisPritchard hope you boys are ok xxxxxx."

Curtis and AJ were attacked by a group of eight men in a night club in Cheshire Thursday evening. According to The Sun, witnesses said that Curtis fell to the floor during the altercation, with AJ left to carry him to safety. While AJ is recovering at home with some bad bruising and cuts to his face, Curtis will need surgery in the next few days on a badly injured knee – which will no doubt have been devastating news for the dancer, who is due to return to Dancing With The Stars on January 6.