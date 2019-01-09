Strictly star Karen Clifton heads back to work following romantic holiday with boyfriend She's back on the dancefloor!

Karen Clifton is back in the training room, rehearsing for the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing nationwide tour. Although she won't be dancing with her celebrity partner Charles Venn, the pro dancer has joined forces with cricketer Graeme Swann. This comes shortly after the 36-year-old beauty spent a couple of weeks in New York with her family and new boyfriend David Webb. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Venezuelan beauty shared a snap of herself and co-stars, and wrote: "End of a brilliant rehearsal day @strictlycomedancinglive."

Karen Clifton has returned to work on the Strictly Come Dancing tour

Meanwhile, her relationship with David appears to be going from strength to strength. HELLO! recently revealed that the couple went to get matching tattoos, cementing their relationship status even more. The Strictly star unveiled her new inking of a Unalome symbol - by tattoo artist Courtney Lloyd - on Instagram. A few days cater, David took to his page to reveal his own tattoo by the same artist. Although fans are yet to see the full artwork, a thin line and what appears to be the base of the Unalome symbol are visible. When contacted by HELLO!, it was confirmed that the pair went together to get their inkings.

The couple are yet to officially confirm their relationship, but have been pictured together on various occasions. In a new interview with HELLO!, Karen revealed that she is now in a better place following her split from her husband of three years, Kevin Clifton. "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family," she said, revealing the marriage was unravelling even then. "Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

