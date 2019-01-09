Chloe Madeley discusses having children after marrying James Haskell She has 'baby fever'

Chloe Madeley has opened up about her new marriage and plans for children in the future in an interview on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine. The 31-year-old fitness guru chatted with host Lorraine Kelly, revealing: "Now with all my nieces and nephews I kind of have baby fever. I've worked for seven years as a blogger and personal trainer, my career is like my baby... I do thank my nieces and nephews that I am starting to consider children." She then added: "It's a really interesting time now. I think it could be completely subconscious."

The comments came a month after Chloe married England rugby star James Haskell in December. The happy couple tied the knot at a picturesque village church in Berkshire, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends including Chloe’s parents, TV hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, rugby aces Paul Doran Jones and Dylan Hartley, and Paul’s wife, TV and radio host Zoe Hardman. Before the big day the happy couple spoke of their love for one another exclusively with HELLO!.

"My mum always told me that I should meet a nice girl who wanted to look after me and that’s Chloe," said James. "Planning the rest of my life with her is exciting and I couldn’t be happier." His adoration is mutual. "Our relationship just gets stronger and stronger," said Chloe. "James is funny, smart, articulate and always a gentleman. I love everything about him."

During her interview on Lorraine, Chloe also revealed what her dad Richard was like moments before the wedding ceremony. She said: "He was bursting with pride. We had a moment in the hotel room before we left," before adding: "We were getting closer and closer to the church, and my heart was going, and I was getting really nervous. And he started talking about Brexit! And I was like, 'No!' and he said, 'I'm trying to take your mind off it,' and I was like 'It's not working, you're making me more angry!'"