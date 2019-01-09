Peter Andre prepares to reveal announcement - and fans are excited We think we can guess what it has to do with!

Peter Andre has teased that there is some exciting news to come in the next few weeks – and fans can't wait! The Mysterious Girl singer was back in the studio on Wednesday, not to sing, but instead to record a voiceover for character Ace in Thomas and Friends. Peter was the voice for Ace in the 2018 movie, and has got everyone hoping that a sequel will be coming. The dad-of-four wrote: "Back in the studio for my character Ace in Thomas and Friends. All will be revealed soon and I'm very excited." Fellow parents were quick to comment, with one writing: "Oh my goodness, if there's going to be another film my little boy will be mega excited," while another said: "Wow. That's very exciting and I can't wait to see the new movie. So excited." A third added: "Love this!"

Peter Andre in the recording studio

Last year, Peter had taken his wife Emily MacDonagh and two eldest children, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, to the premiere of Thomas and Friends, while his two youngest, Amelia, four, and Theo, two, are huge fans of the children's classic. So much so, that they are even watching it in Greek. The TV personality previously told HELLO! that he was using the programme as a way for the children to learn the language. "They speak Greek so much – a lot of the words they say are Greek not English," he explained. "It's bizarre! So then I started doing it with Thomas too, if you go on YouTube you can find it too. So now they're learning it in Greek, which is brilliant."

The singer took wife Emily and children Junior and Princess to the 2018 Thomas and Friends premiere

And while there is nothing he loves more than being a dad, Peter recently gave an answer that surprised many when he was asked by Lorraine Kelly if he would have any more children. Appearing on Lorraine, he said: "You do realise I think, after changing that many nappies, you do start to go, 'I'm not sure anymore.' I'm 45, I reckon I've still got a couple of years left in me but I'm not sure."

