Princess Charlotte will love Kate Middleton's next special engagement

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that the Duchess of Cambridge will be visiting the Royal Opera House next week to meet the costume department and The Royal Ballet dancers. Kate will make the visit on Monday 16 January, to find out more about the scale of the costume department's work and their use of textiles, before hearing from the dancers about the design of their costumes. Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte - who enjoys taking ballet lessons and attended a special viewing of The Nutcracker ballet before Christmas - would no doubt love to accompany her mother for the special engagement. Although three-year-old Charlotte will be busy at nursery, Kate will surely have lots to tell her about the day when they get home.

During a previous chat with English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo about Princess Diana's passion for dancing, Kate said of her daughter: "She absolutely loves it." Following in the footsteps of her older brother Prince George, Charlotte takes weekly dance lessons. Talking about his son's fondness for dancing, Prince William previously said: "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it." He added: "My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing."

Before next Monday's engagement, Kate is celebrating her 37th birthday this week! Kate marked the event privately on Wednesday with her family. William attended an engagement at London's Air Ambulance Charity earlier in the day before joining his wife later.During the visit, a member of staff tasked, "Are you doing anything special today?" leaving a coy William to reply, "That would be telling!" before they all burst into laughter.

