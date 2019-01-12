Gemma Atkinson talks about being with Gorka Marquez forever after Christmas engagement rumours Fans were convinced they would get engaged over Christmas

It's hard to think of another couple more head-over-heels for each other than Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez and his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson. Since meeting on the dance show when Gemma was a contestant in 2017, the pair have delighted fans with an endless stream of romantic selfies and videos - and now Gemma has confirmed that she wants the relationship to last 'forever'. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a photo of the pair hugging while floating on a lido in the sea, along with the caption: "I'm gonna forever be your annoying snorkelling buddy [love heart emoji] @gorka_marquez." Gemma shared the photo on Friday while doing her current book tour. Meanwhile, Gorka has been sharing soppy videos dedicated to Gemma, showing how much he misses her. In his latest Instagram Story, he filmed Gemma's dog along with the caption: "Little boy waiting for mum." He also shared a photo of Gemma on a magazine cover, captioned: "#ProudBoyfriend."

Gorka and Gemma in bed

Gemma's talk about making things permanent with Gorka will no doubt fire up the rumour mill, after fans were convinced the couple would announce an engagement over Christmas. The pair spent the festive season in Spain, where Gorka is from, and shared videos of romantic walks along the beach and watching Christmas films in their hotel room. Gemma had previously talked about taking Spanish lessons to help with her relationship, so she no doubt put her skills to the test, too.

Earlier this month, Gorka shared an incredibly candid photo of the couple together in bed.. "Morning cuddles @glouiseatkinson #happyplace," he simply wrote. The post received a flurry of likes including some from fellow Strictly stars: Karen Clifton, Aljaz Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice.

