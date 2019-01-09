Strictly's Gorka Marquez sets pulses racing after posting intimate snap with Gemma Atkinson The Strictly couple have been together for a year

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson often share loved-up snaps of themselves on their social media accounts, so it's hardly surprising that their followers were in for another treat on Wednesday morning. The Strictly Come Dancing professional posted a rather intimate selfie of the couple cuddled up in bed. "Morning cuddles @glouiseatkinson #happyplace," he simply wrote. The post received a flurry of likes including some from fellow Strictly stars; Karen Clifton, Aljaz Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice.

Gorka Marquez surprised his Instagram fans with this intimate snap of Gemma

Fans rushed to write lovely comments underneath, with one saying: "You two are the cutest." Another follower remarked: "A wonderful couple, so happy and in love, enjoy every minute. I for one love watching your story unfold." A third post read: "I love how you are so both loved up, it's so natural. You are a wonderful couple xx." Another fan added: "For one enjoy seeing their loving pics, it's a man showing his love for his girl xx."

The couple, who met whilst competing against each other on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, have been dating for nearly a year and have already moved in together. Despite the move going well, Gemma has confessed not everything has been so smooth-sailing. During Tuesday's Lorraine, the former Hollyoaks actress revealed that she spent Christmas with Gorka and his family in Spain - however, the language barrier proved to be problematic. "We went over at Christmas and met all his family - they're all such a lovely family," she shared. "I'm supposed to be fluent in Spanish, but I haven't picked up much and his family don't speak English."

Since confirming their romance on Valentine's Day last year, the pair have been inseparable. In a new interview with HELLO!, Gemma had nothing but nice things to say about her man. "He's got a really loving, close relationship with his mum, which I absolutely love because I think the way he has been brought up has made him really mature," she said. "Like when we were going on our first holiday, I thought I was going to have to wrap myself in a sarong by the pool. I didn't need to do any of that with Gorks, as he just tells me every day how lovely he thinks I am. He kisses me all the time. It's nice to have that, because you feel that if the person you love is happy, then you're happy."

