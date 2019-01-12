Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec's sweet reunion with baby niece on trip home after sad family news What a little bundle of joy she is

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Aljaz Skorjanec had to fly home to Slovenia on Friday following the sad news that his grandma had passed away, but it looked like his little baby niece managed to put a smile on his face. The 28-year-old professional dancer shared photos and videos of his sister Lara Skorjanec's baby daughter - Zala - who was born last October. One particularly adorable photo showed Uncle Aljaz holding Zala's tiny hand in his own, which he captioned with the praying hands emoji. Fans were delighted to see Aljaz was enjoying some special time with his family in light of the sad news, with one writing: "Beautiful she is a lucky girl having you as a her uncle," while another added: "That is very beautiful and poignant - just like the photo with your grandma!" His Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez also added: "So cute!!!!"

READ: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec flies back home to Slovenia following sad news

Aljaz announced that his grandmother had passed away last Sunday by sharing a black-and-white photograph of him holding her hands. He captioned the shot: "Forever in my heart babuca Vida [love-heart emoji]." HIs Strictly co-stars were quick to share their condolences, with Stacey Dooley commenting with love heart emojis and Gorka writing: Sending you love bro!"

READ: Strictly's Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice enjoy secret date night

Aljaz travelled to Slovenia without his wife Janette Manrara and tagged himself in Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport on Friday. After meeting with his family, Aljaz was already back in London and reunited with Janette by Saturday. During his short trip home, he also shared selfies with his sister and niece, and uploaded a video of Zala wrapped up in lots of layers, along with the captions: "Little angel" and "Being a baby in Slovenia is comfy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.