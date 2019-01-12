Strictly's Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice enjoy secret date night It was super romantic, too

After months of speculation, Strictly Come Dancing stars Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice finally confirmed their new relationship on a visit to Miami together over Christmas. The pair have been keeping a low profile as they rehearse for the upcoming Strictly tour and are yet to make an official public appearance or announcement together, but Ashley gave fans a glimpse into their super romantic and secretive date night on Friday. The 37-year-old former Pussycat Doll shared a video on her Instagram Stories that showed the chocolatey dessert she was enjoying. She tagged 28-year-old Giovanni Pernice who joined her for the dinner date at top chef Aldo Zilli's restaurant San Carlo Cicchetti. Aldo also uploaded a photo of himself with a smiling Giovanni and a picture of Ashley posing with a fan was also shared by the restaurant's account.

Ashley shared a video of the dinner

Ashley and Giovanni haven’t posted any photographs of themselves together on social media yet, but have featured on fellow pro dancer Janette Manrara's Instagram Stories while they were out in Miami. Janette and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec were also out there, since Janette's family live there, and the couple enjoyed an evening out at a sushi restaurant with Janette, while Aljaz went off to a basketball game with another friend. They all later in the week enjoyed a night of salsa dancing together.

Giovanni posed with Aldo Silli

Ashley took time to pose with a fan

Ashley and Giovanni were linked together throughout Strictly, but the pair both denied that they were anymore than friends. Giovanni was questioned about his relationship with the singer during an appearance on This Morning, and shut down the rumours. Ashley, meanwhile, had told HELLO! in a recent interview that they were "just friends" but that she was open to finding someone special.

