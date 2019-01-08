Gemma Atkinson reveals she struggles to communicate with Strictly pro Gorka Marquez's family The couple have been dating for nearly a year

Gemma Atkinson has described living with boyfriend Gorka Marquez has been like "living with a best friend". The couple, who met whilst competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, have been dating for nearly a year and have already moved in together. Despite the move going well, Gemma has confessed not everything has been so smooth-sailing. During Tuesday's Lorraine, the former Hollyoaks actress revealed that she spent Christmas with Gorka and his family in Spain – however, the language barrier proved to be problematic.

"We went over at Christmas and met all his family - they're all such a lovely family," she shared. "I'm supposed to be fluent in Spanish, but I haven't picked up much and his family don't speak English." Although, being with the professional dancer has made her happier than ever. "[He] makes me so happy, he really does," she gushed. On their living arrangements, the star added: "I've been on my own for around three years, and now I'm living with Gorka. We both cook but with him being Spanish he's just better at cooking. He's the chef in the house and he's nice and tidy. It's like living with your best mate."

Since confirming their romance on Valentine's Day, the pair have been inseparable and have been documenting their day-to-day routine together on social media. Gemma has now written a new fitness book, The Ultimate Body Plan, which she credits Gorka for helping her realise what her body is capable of. In an new interview with HELLO!, Gemma explained: "I'm so lucky with Gorka, he's not like some guys who have an expectation that women never have stretch marks, don't have cellulite and are perfect. He loves my body, he loves what it's capable of, he loves how strong I am. And if I have some days where I’m bloated, it doesn't even enter his mind."

Gemma continued: "He's got a really loving, close relationship with his mum, which I absolutely love because I think the way he has been brought up has made him really mature. Like when we were going on our first holiday, I thought I was going to have to wrap myself in a sarong by the pool. I didn't need to do any of that with Gorks, as he just tells me every day how lovely he thinks I am. He kisses me all the time. It's nice to have that, because you feel that if the person you love is happy, then you're happy."

