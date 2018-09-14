Zoe Ball shares emotional birthday tribute to late boyfriend Billy Yates The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter said she misses him "more than ever"

Zoe Ball has shared a heartbreaking message to her late boyfriend Billy Yates on what would have been his birthday. The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter shared a photo of the film producer on Instagram on Friday, saying his friends and family miss him "more than ever".

"Happy Birthday Bface one shining bright up there in the Cosmos. Hope you can see the shimmers of love that burn ever strong for you, from the daft beings dotted all over the planet down here, who'll love your face forever & miss you more than ever," Zoe wrote.

Zoe Ball paid tribute to her late boyfriend Billy Yates

Zoe dated Billy following the end of her marriage to Norman Cook, and the couple were first pictured together in February 2017. But sadly Billy, who battled depression, took his own life in May that year. The heartbroken TV presenter has since completed a Sport Relief cycling challenge from Blackpool to Brighton to highlight the importance of mental health in Billy's memory.

Speaking after the challenge in May, Zoe also opened up about her final moments with her boyfriend before his death. The mum-of-two opened up about her devastating loss after successfully completing the gruelling 350 mile challenge, which was filmed for BBC documentary Zoe Ball's Hardest Way Home. Breaking down in tears in the programme, she said: "It was just that moment and that feeling of, 'Oh my god, I love him so much and we'll find help and it will all be ok.' And I wish I'd told him that."

Billy tragically took his own life in May 2017

She continued: "I just thought, whatever it is we have to do, I love him so much we will get through this somehow. He got on his bike and he cycled off and he turned round and he blew me a kiss, and that was the last time that I saw him. And I feel really grateful that I got my goodbye in a way. And I think that was my goodbye."

