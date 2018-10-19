Viewers confused after Charlotte Hawkins questions Fatboy Slim about ex-wife Zoe Ball Viewers took to social media to discuss the awkward moment

Viewers were confused on Friday after Norman Cook, who is better known as Fatboy Slim, was questioned about his ex-wife Zoe Ball during an interview on Good Morning Britain. During the chat about his upcoming 26-mile bike ride, Charlotte Hawkins asked: "Also we've got to have a mention for Zoe, who's now hosting the breakfast show on Radio 2 after being the first female to host the show on Radio 1 as well. It's good going for her, you must be very proud?"

The pair divorced in 2017

Taking the unusual question in his stride, Norman replied: "She's doing well. Well done Zoe." Viewers took to Twitter to discuss the question, with one person writing: "Did they really just ask Norman Cook, about his estranged wife Zoe Ball's Radio 2 gig? Are they back together or was it just a weird question?" Another person added: "What was with mentioning Zoe ball to Fatboy Slim when they're divorced?"

Norman and Zoe, who share two children, Woody, 17, and seven-year-old Nelly, issued a joint statement back July 2017 confirming their split. It read: "With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated. After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years we have come to the end of our rainbow. We are still great friends and will continue to support each other and raise our beautiful children together, living next door but one. X Zoe & Norm." Speaking about the split, Normal previously said: "A lot of people have been telling me, 'You're on fire in your shows! The worse your personal life gets, the better your DJing gets.' It's because I'm letting off steam. I've made three new Fatboy Slim songs lately, and that's 300 per cent more than I'd made in a few years. Because of my marital situation, I have a lot more time on my hands. Practically, I see less of the kids than I used to, so I have more time to make music."

