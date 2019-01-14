Romeo Beckham unveils new hairstyle during day out with dad David The teenager went for a new look

Romeo Beckham is following in his dad's footsteps! The teenager is known to change his hairstyle, much like David Beckham, and over the weekend he opted for a brand-new look. The budding tennis star went to the hairdressers with his famous dad, and shared a photo of the results on Instagram. Sitting in the barber chair, Romeo looked cool with a sleek, short cut and blunt fringe. "Sunday morning trim with dad," he wrote in the caption. Romeo wasn’t the only Beckham to get their hair cut over the weekend. His little sister, Harper, went on a girls' day out with mum Victoria Beckham, and came back with a drastic new look after getting a Parisian style bob and fringe.

Romeo Beckham got a cool new haircut

The 16-year-old recently returned to London with his family after celebrating Christmas and New Year's Eve in the Cotswolds. The family often spend time in their mansion over there, and Romeo in particular has a lot to enjoy. Last year, Victoria spent an estimated £30,000 on an artificial grass tennis court in a bid to help her son achieve his dreams of becoming a professional tennis player. Romeo has made no secret of his passion for tennis, and thanks to his parents' contacts he has trained with the likes of Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov, who told HELLO! he believes the teen will "go far."

Romeo and his famous family

He said: "Every time I'm in London, I try to [train] with him - it's something that I enjoy. I've known him for some time right now. They [the Beckhams] are a great family. David and Victoria have also been very understanding, they ask me a lot of questions in regarding Romeo. It's just great to have such a nice relationship with them."

In September, meanwhile, Romeo kicked off his 16th birthday in style with a star-studded dinner with his family and famous godparents in the south of France. Romeo was treated to a celebratory meal by Elton John and David Furnish while the family were on holiday in Cannes, and was presented with a show-stopper of a birthday cake complete with a giant sparkler. Victoria shared a video from their evening on Instagram, which showed Romeo beaming as everyone sang happy birthday to him.

