Zoe Ball sparks doubt over whether Chris Evans is really joining Strictly Could you see Chris on Strictly?

Zoe Ball has admitted she's not convinced that Chris Evans will join Strictly Come Dancing this year, just weeks after the radio presenter confirmed his appearance. "He says that now – but does he even know how much work goes into it?" Zoe said, sharing her doubts in an interview with The Sun. "Let's see if he does it. If he does, it will be brilliant. To see Chris Evans in Lycra doing a samba — that is what dreams are made of. That will be more watched than anything."

On his chances of winning, Zoe, who hosts Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, said: "He's very tall, he's got long legs… I don't know. I can imagine him doing an Argentine tango in a velvet jacket." She added: "It's going to be amazing. Just don't put him in too much orange."

"Does he even know how much work goes into it?" Zoe said of Chris Evans

Chris, 52, surprised fans in December when he revealed that he has agreed to take part in the 2019 series of Strictly. Although he is yet to sign the contract, Chris said on The One Show: "I have said yes. Probably only because my wife would like to go every week. You'd know because you get a pair of tickets, don't you?"

Chris revealed: "I haven't signed, but I saw Joe the big boss Joe Wallis the commissioning editor. We had a cup of tea, he said are you up for it, this is what you need to know about it, this is the minimum, this is the maximum, it's not as easy as maybe you imagine it will be."

Zoe, 48, is replacing Chris as the new host of BBC's Radio 2 Breakfast Show. The mother-of-two will be on air on weekdays from 6:30am to 9:30am, but she insisted her new role will not get in the way of other work commitments, including her Strictly spin-off show. Zoe will start on Monday, admitting she is "terrified" but "excited".

