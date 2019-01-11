Danny Dyer reveals another royal connection to a king He's back on our screens with a royally good show

After finding out that he is a direct descendant of Richard III and William the Conqueror in 2016, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer has revealed that he has yet another royal connection. The 41-year-old has now discovered that French king Louis IX was his 26th great grandfather! In a new BBC television show - Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family, due to be aired on 23 January - fans can watch the the dad-of-three head back in time again to find out more about his royal roots. In a promo video for the show, Danny said: "I'm going to experience hands on how it felt to live just like my ancestors," adding: "It's going to be a right, royal, nutty caper." Danny also took his family along for the experience, including his daughter Dani Dyer and wife Joe Mas.

READ: Louise Redknapp releases heartbreaking statement following horrific accident

Danny Dyer is a direct royal descendant

Danny first found out he was a direct descendant on the BBC show Who Do You Think You Are?. "It's crazy, but the fact of the matter is that I am a direct descendant of royalty," the soap star told Radio Times. He also found out that he has blood ties to Thomas Cromwell, the Tudor politician and Henry VIII's adviser. "He came from a slum, I come from a slum," said Danny. "Cromwell left the country at 14, I started acting at 14. He was a self-taught lawyer. I'm a self-taught actor." He added: "Cromwell had two daughters and a son. I've got two daughters and a son. Cromwell wrote his last letter to Henry VIII begging for his life, on July 24, which is my birthday… And I drink in the Anne Boleyn pub."

WATCH: Albert Square's Danny Dyer weds his childhood sweetheart Jo

Loading the player...

READ: Meghan Markle reveals her clever trick to stay calm at royal wedding

Danny had to take a break from playing Mick Carter in EastEnders last year due to exhaustion. Chatting with co-star Jake Wood on his Pound For Pound boxing podcast, Danny said: "I had a few nutty years. When you have a bit of fame you have a responsibility to speak up. It comes with maturity. It comes with experience. It takes us a long time to grow up as men. I have been reaping the rewards now and I am in a good place. It is all good." The Queen Vic seems like the perfect place for a landlord with so many royal connections!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.