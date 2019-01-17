Christopher Dean says Dancing on Ice curse is real - and explains why! Christopher Dean admitted there had been lots of babies on the show! Could there be a Dancing on Ice curse? According to one of the show's judges, Christoph

Could there be a Dancing on Ice curse? According to one of the show's judges, Christopher Dean, there may well be! Chatting to HELLO! at the Cirque du Soleil premiere on Wednesday about if he thinks there might be a 'curse' on the show, where contestants end up in relationships with one another, the former ice skater explained: "We've had so many babies on Dancing on Ice... people who have worked on it. We're a family. And I think, you know, when you're working together like that it's very tactile, and when you're on the outside of it, it can look different from what's actually happening on the inside."

Christopher opened up about the Dancing on Ice curse

The judge also addressed the recent controversy surrounding Wes Nelson and his dancing partner Vanessa Bauer, who was called out by Wes' girlfriend, Megan Barton Hanson, adding: "Wes and Vanessa are just working to be the best they can be." The star also chatted about Gemma Collins, and the recent reports of her diva behaviour, saying: "I hear it but I haven't experienced it. Whenever I've worked with her she's been here, she's been fun, she's been present."

Megan posted an Instagram story claiming that Vanessa had purposefully broken up with her boyfriend back on Monday, writing: "@vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend! You've never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn't even look me in the eye LOL. Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe." Speaking about her comments to The Sun, she added: "I was riled up… but there's no manual. I don't want to be a possessive girlfriend. I want her to reach out to me. I've had no communication with her for the past three months. I'm not jealous; it is just a lack of respect."

