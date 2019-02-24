Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo and wife Francesca Abbott introduce first baby Congratulations to the new parents!

Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo has shared the lovely news that his wife Francesca Abbott has given birth to their first child. The couple also announced on Saturday that they've called their baby daughter Rose - how cute! Sharing a sweet photo of the first moments with little Rose on his Instagram feed, Ashley captioned it: "Our beautiful daughter came into the world at 6:45pm on 21st February 2019 - weighing a healthy 8lbs 13oz. Her name is Rose Adura Banjo. I am in the deepest love ever with my little family [love heart emoji] @francescabanjo I love you and am so proud #nextchapter."

READ: Eamonn Holmes shares hilarious throwback photo of his 19-year-old self

Fans were delighted for the pair, with hundreds leaving messages for the young family. One wrote: "Enjoy your precious princess, it flies by. Congratulations to you both." Another added: "How wonderful and i am sure she will be an inspiration with such compassionate, energised and beautiful parents. Congratulations and much love to your lovely family. Xxx" Ashley will likely update Dancing on Ice fans on how mum and baby are doing when he returns to judging duties on Sunday night's show.

READ: Holly Willoughby shares rare video of youngest son Chester skiing

Former Britain's Got Talent star and Diversity member Ashley first revealed he was going to become a dad back in October 2018. He shared a photo on Instagram with Francesco, writing alongside it: "I am so excited to finally share the news that we are having a baby!! Now the time has come to finally say this out loud I have no idea what to say! I don't know if words alone can explain how full of joy and happiness we both are."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.