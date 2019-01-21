Rachel Riley posts rare birthday selfie with Strictly boyfriend Pasha Kovalev The Strictly couple have been together since 2014

Rachel Riley is undeniably a doting girlfriend. Taking to her Twitter page over the weekend, the Countdown host shared a rare selfie with her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev in honour of his 39th birthday. "I am now dating a very handsome 39 year old," the mathematician teased. The post comes shortly after Rachel celebrated her 33rd birthday with her man. "He got me this coat for my birthday and he had this amazing denim jacket made with - he chose all of these details to go on it like all of this animals from our wildlife trip with my favourite colours and flowers and it's completely mad," she told HELLO! last week at the Cirque du Soleil premiere.

I am now dating a very handsome 39 year old ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/DpQWqIOqnS — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) January 19, 2019

Her birthday also coincided with her ten-year anniversary on Countdown. "It was my birthday as well," she shared. "So we were out with loads of friends, we went to Mildred's in Soho… had a couple of cocktails and posted a lot of rude words, that's why people watch it!" The TV star then went on to admit that she "hasn't decided" whether she is going to watch Pasha on the Strictly Live tour - although, she is missing him! "He's away quite a lot so we get used to different schedules," she explained. "But he's working hard and we just had a lovely birthday together and it's his birthday this week so I'll be sending birthday wishes from afar."

The couple first met when they were partnered together on the BBC ballroom show in 2013. They confirmed their romance a year later after Rachel ended her marriage to Jamie Gilbert. She recently confessed that Pasha has been an incredible support for when things get difficult. "He's gorgeous," she told Lorraine Kelly when touching upon the online abuse. "He's just amazing. When you need a bit of support, that's when you know you're with the right person. He's a very good egg, Pash."

