Eamonn Holmes reveals why his night at the NTAs was ruined The This Morning host arrived at the star-studded event with wife Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford made a rare joint red carpet appearance on Tuesday night to attend the National Television Awards, which saw This Morning pick up the award for Best Daytime Programme once again. And following the evening, Eamonn took to social media to joke that his night had been ruined because he had been mistaken for Bodyguard star Richard Madden. The TV presenter shared a photo of the pair standing side-by-side in matching tuxedos, and wrote: "Whole night at The NTA's ruined by people mistaking me for @maddenrichard The Bodyguard. Once and for all I'm on the left."

This Morning's Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

While Eamonn and Ruth didn’t stay for the after party, Eamonn joked to HELLO! that he would be celebrating This Morning winning by "having a day off work" tomorrow. The TV couple have been working together on the daytime show for 17 years, and while they very much enjoy spending that extra bit of time together at work, Ruth has previously confessed that it can be a bit "dangerous" to work with her husband. Talking to HELLO! in 2016, she said: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!"

Eamonn Holmes with Richard Madden

Eamonn and Ruth enjoy a quiet life in Surrey when they aren't in London filming their various TV shows. Ruth told HELLO! that she enjoys living in a small town as she can just be herself. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here." The couple are the proud parents of son Jack, 15, while Eamonn is also a dad to three children from his previous marriage, Declan, Rebecca and Nial – who he shares with ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes.

