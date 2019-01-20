Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford open up about life off camera – and it's very relatable! The TV couple are so down-to-earth!

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford had a much earlier start to normal on Sunday as they got up to kick off the brand new primetime weekend show, This Morning – On Sunday. And while they are very much at home on the famous TV sofa, it isn’t how they usually spend their weekend. The down-to-earth couple are just like the rest of us, and like nothing more than a lazy day catching up on household chores, with Eamonn walking the dog and cleaning his car, and even cooking Ruth breakfast in bed! "My wife is treated like a queen, she has breakfast in bed," Eamonn revealed.

Ruth joked that the fry-up that Eamonn makes her has been branded the "cowboy breakfast" because "it's mostly burnt." Nonetheless, Ruth repays the favour by cooking brunch for Eamonn. The mum-of-one is a keen fan of cooking, and often shares tasty recipes with her fans on social media. The star is also an advocate for keeping fit, and has been on a health kick since the new year after joking that she had a "prosecco belly" following the Christmas period. As well as long walks with her dog Maggie, Ruth is a fan of working out on the treadmill.

Eamonn and Ruth enjoy a quiet life in Surrey when they aren't in London filming their various TV shows. Ruth told HELLO! that she enjoys living in a small town as she can just be herself. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

The couple are the proud parents of son Jack, 15, while Eamonn is also a dad to three children from his previous marriage, Declan, Rebecca and Nial – who he shares with ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes. Last year, the family celebrated Declan's marriage to Jenny Gouk, which saw the happy couple tie the knot in Ireland. Eamonn branded it one of his highlights of his year, along with his mum's 90th birthday party and receiving an OBE for his services to journalism.

