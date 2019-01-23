Strictly's Kevin Clifton shocks fans during theatre debut They weren't expecting this!

While all his fellow Strictly Come Dancing co-stars were at the National Television Awards collecting the accolade for Best Talent Show, Kevin Clifton also had a very big night ahead of him – his debut as Stacee Jaxx in the Rock Of Ages musical tour. The dancer took to the stage in Glasgow on his opening night, and fans flooded Twitter with their feedback following his appearance – with many expressing their shock at what an incredible singer Kevin is! "Not long home from Rock of Ages. Fantastic show!! Cast are amazing and @keviclifton WOW didn't see that coming with your singing, brilliant. Well done all @rockofagesuk," one wrote.

Kevin Clifton took to the stage for the first time as Stacee Jaxx

Another added: "As if I needed any more reason to love @keviclifton my favourite Strictly star! Wow wow wow! What an amazing voice on top of being an insanely talented dancer. Brought the house down in Glasgow tonight (I was the one screaming the loudest)… Outstanding."

Kevin has been working hard since the 2018 series of Strictly ended, perfecting his lines and working with a singing coach to nail his solos. He shared some of the rehearsal process with his fans, too, telling his followers earlier in January that there was one particular song he was finding hard to perfect.

@keviclifton congrats on an amazing opening night!!! You smashed it and looked like you had a lot of fun up on that stage. Welcome to the show 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OSlPGNdUUK — Lauren Street (@_laurenstreetx) January 22, 2019

The professional dancer shared a video of himself and his voice coach Lucy, who he thanked for helping him massively. He said: "Hey everyone, so I've just had a wicked singing lesson, this is my singing teacher Lucy from Voice Unlocked. I'm doing Rock of Ages opening in Glasgow in just over a week's time and there's one of the songs that I was struggling with."

On Tuesday night, Kevin also thanked his director Barney Ashworth, who had written on Twitter: "A JOY to work with. What an absolute star! @keviclifton." Kevin replied: "Thanks for all your hard work with me," with a microphone emoji. Sounds like he's very proud of his new vocal talents!