All the stars at the National Television Awards - live updates as the winners are announced See all the winners!

The National Television Awards 2019 are finally here! Host Dermot O'Leary will take to the stage at London's 02 to welcome the stars to the most glittering night in the TV calendar on Tuesday evening, with the likes of Ant & Dec, Holly Willoughby and the Strictly Come Dancing cast all in attendance to see who will take the crown as the nation's best loved screen stars.

MORE: NTAs 2019: The best dressed list from the National Television Awards

One of the most talked-about gongs up for grabs is the award for best TV presenter, which has been won for a mammoth seventeen years in a row by Ant & Dec – but will there be a new name on the trophy this year? If they do make it to eighteen on the trot, the pair won't be there to accept their award, since it was earlier revealed that they won't be attending the party due to work commitments. Perhaps we'll see Holly Willoughby take the win! Stay tuned to see all our live updates throughout the evening…

Red carpet arrivals

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright made a very rare appearance together on the red carpet! Mark flew over from the states to support wife Michelle, who is nominated for her role in Our Girl.

Doesn't Holly Willoughby look gorgeous! The star was glowing in a pink polka-dot frock - find out more about her outfit here.

MORE: The reason Strictly's Gorka Marquez is not with Gemma Atkinson at the National Television Awards

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton looked stunning, too, in a statement jumpsuit with sheer panelling. Her fellow castmates including Dianne Buswell, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were also in attendance.

The first winners are announced

Congratulations to Paul O'Grady, who won best Factual Entertainment for Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs!

We love watching Paul O'Grady help much loved pooches, find much loved homes. A worthy winner of Factual Entertainment. 🐶❤️#NTAs #NTAs2019 pic.twitter.com/8cxtFk6Uw4 — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) January 22, 2019

The New Drama award goes to Bodyguard

Richard Madden's nail-biting show has won the New Drama award! The Game Of Thrones actor was in attendance to pick up the gong with the rest of the cast and team, looking incredibly dapper in a velvet suit.

This Morning wins Best Daytime

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and the rest of the This Morning crew were up on stage to win the Best Daytime award once again, with Holly and Phil taking to the microphone to make the acceptance speech. Let the celebrations begin!

Best Newcomer is announced

It was an emotional moment for James Moore, who won Best Newcomer for his role as Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale. James has ataxic cerebral palsy, the same disability as his character Ryan has.

Best judge is David Walliams!

The camera cut to the Britain's Got Talent auditions, where David was filming with co-stars Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon! Simon clearly looked miffed to be beaten once again!

Peter Kay's Car Share wins the Comedy award

Paddy McGuinness joked, "Where is he? Where is he? He's not here!" when he announced the winner, alluding to the comedian's absence. Sian Gibson thanked her co-star, sweetly adding: "I'll bring it around to you tomorrow." Peter cancelled all forthcoming work projects due to 'unforeseen family circumstances' back in 2017.

The award for Drama Performance goes to Richard Madden for Bodyguard

Another win for Richard Madden! "Thank you to every single person that voted, thank you so very much," he said. Of co-star Keeley Hawes, he added: "I couldn't have asked for a better, more talented actress."

Best Quiz Show goes to The Chase

"I haven't been this happy since I got voted out of the jungle!" Anne Hegerty joked as she took to the stage. Host Bradley Walsh even made an appearance via Facetime from South Africa, where he's currently filming. Didn't Anne look gorgeous in her gown, too?

Stacey Dooley presents the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Which went to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. Holly Willoughby took to the stage to accept the award with the cast, thanking audiences on behalf of Ant & Dec. "I've spoken to the boys earlier on today, and they can't be here tonight... thank you so much for voting for a show that's so special to their hearts," she said.

Danny Dyer wins Serial Drama Performance

The actor gave a moving speech. "I just want to say to all you young kids living out there in poverty... who don't think they have the right to dream, or hope or believe - do not let where you come from define what where you're going in life. You can be whoever you want to be. I want to dedicate this award to Harold Pinter... A man that I loved very very much and I miss him. He believed in me when no one else did. I'm getting all emotional, I don't know what's the matter with me."

He's only gone and done it! Congratulations Danny Dyer for winning Serial Drama Performance. #EastEnders #NTAs #NTAs2019 pic.twitter.com/K5y2FVxZVj — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) January 22, 2019

David Dimbleby receives this year's Special Recognition award

David heaped the praise on Stacey Dooley during his acceptance speech! He said: "Thank you so much. It's such a thrill and a privilege to be here amongst a host of stars, not people I rub shoulders with normally, and even having the chance to meet Stacey Dooley, who I don't know as a dancer but as one of the best young reporters on television." He also shared a royal story - revealing that he once accidentally referred to the Queen's horses the Windsor Greys as the 'Windsor Gays' on live television! Oops!

Truly deserved. David Dimbleby receives this year's Special Recognition award #NTAs #NTAs2019 pic.twitter.com/NP8G70AZLk — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) January 22, 2019

A Strictly chinwag

We love this snap of Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly, Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas having a gossip in the audience!

Meanwhile in the winners' room...

This year's I'm A Celebrity campmates pose with their award!

Best Drama goes to Peaky Blinders

Sadly the cast weren't in attendance to accept the award.

Flat caps in the air! The winner of Best Drama goes to...Peaky Blinders. #NTAs #NTAs2019 pic.twitter.com/boIFayor0Y — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) January 22, 2019

The Best Presenter award goes to Ant and Dec

Ant and Dec win again! The camera cut to the Britain's Got Talent auditions once more. Ant said: "This is a genuine shock, especially this year. I don't feel I can accept this award this year. The one reason we won the award this year is because of this guy [Dec]... his hard work, dedication, wit... he's the best mate there is out there. I love you man, well done." Dec thanked everyone for their support over the last year, also joking, "Special mention to Dermot who said he'd throw the towel in this year if we won! So happy retirement Dermot. Olly and Caroline you're back on the X!"

Our favourite Geordie Duo @antanddec win their 18th consecutive National Television Award for TV Entertainment Presenter! 🏆#NTAs #NTAs2019 pic.twitter.com/JZSWHrgUWV — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) January 22, 2019

Strictly Come Dancing wins Best Talent Show!

The Strictly cast took to the stage to accept their award, with Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly thanking the team behind the show. Here's the presenting pair on the red carpet...

The Serial Drama award goes to Emmerdale

In the final award of the night, Emmerdale wins Best Serial Drama! Congratulations to all the cast!