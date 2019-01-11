Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes reveal they have separate rooms They like to have their own space

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are one of the most beloved couples on TV, but when it comes to turning the telly on in their home, they have to do it in separate rooms! Speaking on the Series Linked podcast, the couple revealed they watch television in different rooms, with Eamonn explaining: "Even if she was luring me in [to her room], she would actually say, 'You can come in here, only if you don’t ask any questions. You can’t ask... don’t be interrupting me with anything'." He also said that he prefers watching current affairs and sports programmes, while Ruth enjoys soaps and reality shows - like Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Ruth, 58, and Eamonn, 59, will be presenting This Morning on Sundays from 20 January at 10.30am. This Morning on Sunday will show a selection of the funniest, most moving and entertaining moments from the week. Eamonn and Ruth - who usually only host on Fridays - will present the hour-long show each week, offering viewers a chance to see all of the best content with handpicked moments for the This Morning on Sunday editions, as well as some new and exclusive content.

Ruth and Eamonn are also currently on a health kick after 'overindulging' over Christmas and New Year. Last week, Ruth joked about having gained a "Prosecco belly" over the last few weeks in a new video uploaded on her Twitter account. She filmed herself getting back on the treadmill for the first time this year, giving fans a sneak peek of her garage gym at her Surrey home. The star said: "Evening, so look, over my shoulder, another box of Celebrations and in that basket is cheese. I've got to try and ignore them both as I'm on my healthy eating regime now. I kind of waited until 2 January, on New Year's Day you have the leftovers don't you?"

