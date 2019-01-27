Kim Porter's cause of death has been confirmed The mother-of-four was just 47

Kim Porter's cause of death has been confirmed in a coroner's report three months after her sudden passing in November 2018. According to LA County Coroner, the 47-year-old died from natural causes after contracting lobar pneumonia. The model is survived by four children, Quincy, 27, Christian, 20, and 12-year-old twins Jessie James and D'Lila.

Kim passed away in November

Following her death, the father of Christian, Jessie James and D'Lila, rapper P Diddy, released a statement which read: "God broke the mould when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn't a person she met whose soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better." Her father also released a statement which read: "As I reflect on my time with my beautiful daughter, I treasure the last few years I spent living in Los Angeles to be with Kim and the children. It was a blessing to be able to have that special bond with all my grandchildren and experience their day to day life and activities. Kim was a great mum and her spirit continues to radiate through her children."

Diddy also shared a throwback photo of the model with Quincy on what would have been Kim's 48th birthday, writing: "Happy birthday @ladykp #kimporter #kimporterday. WE feel your beautiful smile. THANK YOU." Following her death, stars were quick to pay tribute, with Missy Elliot writing that her "heart just aches so much for her children". Over 2,500 people attended her funeral, including Mary J. Blige, Usher, Faith Evans and Lil' Kim.

