Prince Philip sends car crash victim touching letter of apology 

One of the women involved in the car crash with Prince Philip on 17 January has revealed that she has received a letter of apology from the royal, who said he was "very contrite" following the collision, and explained why he was unable to stay at the site of the accident. Emma Fairweather, who has previously spoken out about the incident, opened up about the contents of the Duke of Edinburgh's letter, and said that she was "chuffed" by his response.

Philip was involved in a car accident in mid-January

According to the Sunday Mirror, the letter read: "I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads... The sun was shining low over the main road. In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dersingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences. I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured."

The 97-year-old continued: "As a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to Sandringham House by a local police officer. I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury. I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience," before signing the letter as 'Philip'. Speaking about her reaction to the letter, Emma said: "I thought it was really nice that he signed off as 'Philip' and not the formal title. I was pleasantly surprised because of the personalised nature." Emma had already received a voicemail from one of the Queen's lady-in-waitings, who wished her a speedy recovery on behalf of the royal, saying: "Her Majesty is very eager to know how you are and hope that everything is going as well as can be expected."

