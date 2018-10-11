Verne Troyer's death officially ruled as suicide Verne Troyer passed away back in April

Verne Troyer's death has officially been ruled as suicide, the LA County Coroner's Office has confirmed. The report stated that the actor, who passed away back in April, died of "sequelae of alcohol intoxication" two weeks after he was rushed to hospital and treated for alcohol poisoning. According to TMZ, the police were informed that the actor was suicidal before he was hospitalised.

At the time, his family confirmed the sad news of Verne's passing in a statement which read: "It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message every day. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much."

They continued: "During this recent time of adversity he was baptised while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately." Verne also posted about his struggle with alcoholism on Facebook just two weeks before his death, writing: "I've been hearing from some concerned fans, so I'd like to address a very personal situation. As you know, I've battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it's not always been an easy fight, I'm willing to continue my fight day by day." Fans of the actor discussed the ruling on social media, with one person writing: "How is this a suicide and drug overdoses are usually ruled accidental? This could have a huge effect on his family collecting life insurance. Unless there was a suicide note this ruling seems just ridiculous." Another person added: "That's really sad. Peace with you, Verne Troyer."

