John Travolta praises Olivia Newton-John for 'honest video' after death rumours The Grease actress was recently diagnosed with cancer for the third time

John Travolta has heaped praise on his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John after she was forced to refute claims which suggested she was close to death following her third cancer diagnosis. Speaking to Australian publication The Daily Telegraph, the 64-year-old - who played Danny Zuko opposite Olivia in the iconic seventies movie - credited the star for posting the honest video. "She had to do her own video to tell everyone," he explained. "But that's the good thing with the internet is that she could go on and tell everyone the truth."

John Travolta praised his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John

On how she was doing, John added: "She's a US treasure and an Australian treasure… She's doing great. We talk all the time." Earlier this month, false reports surfaced alleging that Olivia had "only weeks to live". However the 70-year-old actress took to Twitter to reassure her followers, saying that "rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated". In a video, she shared: "Happy New Year everyone, this is Olivia Newton-John and I just want to say that the rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote.

MORE: John Travolta reunites with Olivia Newton-John 40 years after starring in Grease

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

"And I am doing great and want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 as possible and thank you all for your wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John cancer wellness centre in Melbourne, Australia." The star concluded: "Thank you so much, Happy New Year." Olivia revealed her third cancer diagnosis to the world in September. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder.

MORE: Didi Conn gives cheerful update on Olivia Newton-John's battle with cancer

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.