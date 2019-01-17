Didi Conn gives cheerful update on Olivia Newton-John's battle with cancer Didi Conn rang Olivia Newton John straight away after recent reports that she had weeks to live

Didi Conn has given a positive update on her friend Olivia Newton-John's battle with cancer, telling HELLO! that the Grease actress was "doing well". Chatting at the Cirque du Soleil premiere, the Dancing on Ice contestant admitted that it was a "shock" when she heard the recent reports that Olivia, who revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2017, had weeks to live, and immediately called her to check in.

Didi and Olivia are still good friends

The actress explained: "I spoke to her right away! I was on the Lorraine show when that came out and I had just heard from her the day before I knew there was nothing, god forbid, I did have a shock but I'd just heard from her so I called her right away. She's doing well, she's doing great. She's got the best husband." She added: "She walks the walk. She's a spiritual person and she's in a good place and all of the signs are positive."

The star, who played Frenchie in Grease, also opened up about being the oldest contestant Dancing on Ice has ever had, joking that her family tried to dissuade her from taking part. She said: "My three brothers, my husband, 'What the hell are you doing, are you nuts?!' But you know, bop until you drop!" She also opened up about the recent reports that Gemma Collins had been a diva on the show, and supported her fellow contestant. "She's a big personality," Didi said. "But she's – listen, when we have to go on the first time and all the celebs are up in that balcony including Gemma, I heard her voice the loudest, 'Go Didi – you're going to win this!' So she was very supportive."

