Strictly's Karen Clifton shows off fabulous physique during pampering session with Janette Manrara

Karen Clifton indulged in some much-needed rest and relaxation as she joined fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk for a pampering session on Monday. The professional dancers showed off their flawless curves and stunning figures in their stylish bikinis as they hit the steam room at a luxury spa in Liverpool. "Happy day off with my two besties @jmanrara & @lubamushtuk. Sauna photo was necessary," wrote Karen, while Janette said: "Spa day at @titanichotelliverpoolw/ my beauties #SpaDay #GirlyTime#mayawellnessspa."

Fans immediately rushed to post complimentary messages, with one follower posting: "Hope you're having fun!!! Love seeing you all together." Another said: "Well deserved rest after all your hard work." Love Island host Caroline Flack simply wrote, "Fit". Recent Strictly contestant Katie Piper added: "OMG the hotness." Another post read: "Wow just look at those dancer bods. You all look fantastic."

Karen, who recently confirmed her romance with boyfriend David Webb, recently returned to the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor for the nationwide tour. Stepping in for fellow pro Oti Mabuse, the 36-year-old has been teamed up with cricketer Graeme Swann for the duration of the UK tour which kicked off in Birmingham earlier this month.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, the pro dancer opened up about how she is in a better place in her life right now following her split from husband Kevin Clifton. "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family," she said, revealing the marriage was unravelling even then. "Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

