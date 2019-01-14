Strictly's Karen Clifton reveals there are two companions she would like to take on tour Aww, Karen!

Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Clifton is getting back into training following a well-deserved break in New York. But the talented dancer won't be resting at home for long, as she is set to tour the country for the upcoming Strictly tour. While this is a very exciting time for Karen, who will be reunited with all her Strictly friends and new dancer partner Graeme Swann, there are two companions that she wishes she could take along – her two beloved dogs Betty and Marley. Talking to HELLO!, about getting homesick while away, Karen said: "I miss my dogs. I miss my two little rescue dogs Marley and Betty, and I wish I could take them with me."

Karen Clifton with her beloved dog Betty

Karen often shares photos of her two dogs on social media, and used to share Betty with her estranged husband Kevin Clifton. The 36-year-old then adopted Marley in August, who underwent surgery this week. Karen shared a photo on Instagram of Marley at the vets, and wrote: "My brave lil Marley Moo getting a quick procedure today. My lil boy." While away in New York over Christmas, Karen was regularly checking in with her dogsitter while she was away. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she said that she had big plans to support the charity where they were both from this year. "Both are rescue dogs from the Wild at Heart Foundation, an amazing charity. I am hoping in the new year to pitch to make a documentary to raise awareness of what it does and the work of its founder," she said.

Karen's two rescue dogs Betty and Marley

Following her split from Kevin in March, Karen praised Betty for helping them get through the divorce. Speaking to Dog's Today magazine in September, Karen revealed: "Betty has been the glue that has helped us get through this as friends. She is my baby, the apple of my eye." Admitting that it's been a testing time for the former couple, she has also confessed that she still has deep feelings for her husband and he still visits her outside of Strictly, continuing: "It’s been a hard time for both of us and while Kevin and I are no longer together romantically, he still wants to come home to hug Betty. She’s been the catalyst to remind us how much we still care about each other."

Karen Clifton and Graeme Swann talk to HELLO!

