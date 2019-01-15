Strictly's Karen Clifton's boyfriend David Webb does the sweetest thing for her Karen and David began dating last year

Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Clifton didn’t leave to go on tour until her beloved dog Marley was back from the vets, following a small operation on Monday. And although the besotted owner has admitted that she will find it hard being away from Marley and her other dog Betty, she has left them in very safe hands. Karen's boyfriend David Webb has shown how much he cares for both Karen and her pet pooches by dog sitting for them. The opera singer has shared a sweet picture of Marley on Instagram Stories, who was wearing a protective collar after his procedure. David wrote in the caption: "He hates me more now. But I've convinced him that it's a super cool space helmet, rather than the cone of shame."

Karen Clifton's boyfriend David Webb looked after her dog Marley after his visit to the vets

Karen will be away from home for the next few weeks as she travels around the UK with her fellow Strictly friends. While most of the celebrities and pros taking part have remained in the same couple as they were on the show, some – like Karen – have had a change around. Karen's celebrity dance partner Charles Venn isn’t taking part in the tour due to work commitments, so instead she is teaming up with Graeme Swann. Graeme's former dance partner, Oti Mabuse, is unavailable to participate as she is currently starring in new dance show, The Greatest Dancer, alongside Cheryl and Matthew Morrison.

Strictly's Karen began dating David last year

It's thought that the Strictly star introduced David to her family in New York over the festive period, indicating things are getting serious between them. She told HELLO!: "Having love in my life is a beautiful thing. There is definitely no ruling that out." Rumours of Karen's romance with the British singer resurfaced in November when they were seen leaving The Hospital Club before stepping into a taxi together.

Karen's new romance comes after her shock split with husband of three years, Kevin Clifton. Now, the dancer has never been in a better place, and she told HELLO!: "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family," she said, revealing the marriage was unravelling even then. "Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

