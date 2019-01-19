Strictly couple Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara share secret to their happy marriage The couple have been married since 2017

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has revealed the secret to his happy marriage to fellow professional dancer Janette Manrara – and Sophie Ellis Bextor agrees! The dancer took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself and his wife backstage at the Strictly live tour on Friday, writing: "Couples that tour together, stay together!"

The snap prompted Sophie, who has recently welcomed her fifth son with husband Richard, to reply: "I think @richardjonesface and I would agree with that!" Janette and Aljaz have been married since July 2017, after first meeting in a dance studio in London in 2010. The couple have been working together on Strictly Come Dancing since 2013, and it appears to work incredibly well for them, despite competing against each other with their different celebrity partners.



It’s been a particularly exciting few months for Janette and Aljaz, as they have recently moved into their new home together. The professional dancers have also become an aunty and uncle after Aljaz’s sister welcomed a baby girl called Zala, and it has made them consider having a child of their own.

"It does [make me feel broody]. I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her [Zala] actually, more than anything," Aljaz told HELLO! in October, also adding: "I can't think of myself if I'm broody or not broody, I just can't wait to meet her… I love kids."



Janette and Aljaz are not the only loved-up couple taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour; fellow dancer Dianne Buswell is now in a relationship with Joe Sugg after meeting during the 2018 series, while Ashley Roberts has recently confirmed that she is dating Giovanni Pernice, and said they were enjoying getting to know each other during the live shows.

