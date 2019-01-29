Frank Lampard shares rare picture of wife Christine and their baby daughter The couple welcomed their little girl in September

It's been four months since Frank Lampard and his wife Christine welcomed their first child together. And on Monday, the proud father took to his Instagram page to post a rare picture of the two during a low-key outing in the Derbyshire Dales. The sweet snap sees first-time mum Christine looking out onto the sprawling green fields at sunset, whilst posing alongside her little girl, Patricia. The couple, who married in 2015, announced the arrival of their daughter in September - and the pair have never looked happier.

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one follower saying: "Gorgeous family photo." Another wrote: "Super frank. Best manager of derby we've had in years." A third post read: "We are so lucky to have views like that on our doorstep @franklampard @christinelampard. What a place to bring up a child." A fourth fan noted: "That's what life is all about Franky, don’t get much better than this mate."

Both Christine, 39, and Frank, 40, have only shared a handful of photos of their family life together. The TV presenter has been keeping a low profile since giving birth, so fans will no doubt have been pleased with the update. In October, the new mum heaped praise on her husband after he received a Legends of Football Award. Taking to Instagram, Christine shared a series of snaps with the caption: "I managed to move my post pregnant bottom out of the house last night to celebrate @franklampard being awarded the Legend of Football award." She added: "A very emotional night not least because a huge amount of money was raised for a remarkable charity @nordoffrobbins I was a very proud wife."

