Christine Lampard made sure her daughter Patricia was awake to see Harry Redknapp be crowned this year's King of the Jungle on Sunday night's I'm A Celebrity. The TV presenter and her husband Frank Lampard have been supporting the football manager, who happens to be Frank's uncle. Sharing a picture of her little girl alongside the television, Christine wrote: "We had to let baby Patricia stay up late to watch! Congratulations Kind Harry!" To which Frank's cousin Jamie Redknapp replied: "haha love it, so good."

It seems Christine has taken motherhood like a duck to water. The new mum, who welcomed little Patricia with husband Frank in September, has only shared a handful of photos of their family life together. She has been keeping a low profile since giving birth, so fans will no doubt have been pleased with the update. Meanwhile, Harry, 71, won over the nation with his wit and caring personality. His son Jamie also posted a series of Instagram posts - including the moment his kids watched the momentous occasion. "I never thought I'd say this but I'm so proud to have my dad as the king of the jungle," he captioned the clip. "We love you! Now come home please, we all miss you!!"

Jamie, 45, later phoned in as Harry was being interviewed on I'm A Celebrity... Extra Camp - he told his dad: "I must be honest I just want to thank the campmates for looking after him, they were so kind to him." He added: "I wasn't worried about him I was more worried about them, I thought he was going to be useless in there because he doesn't clean and he doesn't cook. And special thanks to John (Barrowman) who I've met before. All the boys, all the kids we're so proud of you mate."

