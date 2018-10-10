Christine Lampard pays touching tribute to husband Frank following birth of their daughter The couple welcomed their little girl Pat in September

Christine Lampard has paid a touching tribute to her husband Frank after he received a Legends of Football Award on Tuesday evening. The couple's appearance at the event comes almost three weeks after they welcomed their first child - a baby girl called Patricia - together. Taking to Instagram later that night, Christine shared a series of snaps with the caption: "I managed to move my post pregnant bottom out of the house last night to celebrate @franklampard being awarded the Legend of Football award."

Christine and Frank welcomed daughter Patricia last month

She added: "A very emotional night not least because a huge amount of money was raised for a remarkable charity @nordoffrobbins I was a very proud wife." Since giving birth, Christine has been keeping a low profile and has remained relatively quiet on social media. When announcing her daughter's arrival in September, she said: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love." The lovely name is a clear nod to Frank's late mother Pat, who passed away in 2008 after losing her battle to pneumonia.

Although this is the first child for Christine, the TV presenter is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 12, and Isla, 11. During a past appearance on Lorraine, Christine revealed how excited her stepdaughters were about having a new sibling. "It's lovely, we are very excited," she shared. "It's the first grandchild for my parents, my sister will be an auntie for the first time. And the girls, they are completely beside themselves, more than I thought… They are desperate for a girl." Christine and Frank have been married since 2015; they first met in 2009 - just months after the footballer lost his mother Pat to pneumonia.

