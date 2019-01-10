Karen Clifton heads out on romantic theatre date night with boyfriend David Webb How lovely!

Karen Clifton enjoyed a night at the theatre with new boyfriend David Webb on Wednesday evening. The couple, who have been keeping their relationship low-key, headed out to watch Time Is Love at the Finborough Theatre in London – both posting on their Instagram Stories. Karen simply snapped a picture of the show's programme and their tickets, tagging the theatre, while David praised one of the play's actresses, Sheila Atim, writing: "Amazing performance from this lady."

Karen and David spent a night at the theatre together

Professional dancer Karen and opera singer David have a shared love of the arts, and often head out to shows together in London and other cities. The pair visited the Metropolitan Opera while back in her home of New York earlier in January, watching Otello together. She captioned a gorgeous photo of herself in the venue: "A night of colours, #CecilyBrown and @dvf @metopera #Otello." David, who has been linked to Karen since February last year, again took to his own social media accounts to share snippets from their evening.

Karen recently revealed to HELLO! that she is in a better place following her split from her husband of three years Kevin Clifton. "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family," she said, revealing the marriage was unravelling even then. "Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

It's thought that the Strictly star introduced David to her family over the festive period, indicating things are getting serious between them. She told us: "Having love in my life is a beautiful thing. There is definitely no ruling that out." Rumours of Karen's romance with the British singer resurfaced in November when they were seen leaving the The Hospital Club before stepping into a taxi together.