Prince Harry reveals his worries as a dad-to-be

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about his concerns surrounding the issues facing young people today, and how becoming a father in the spring has made him more determined than ever to help resolve them. Prince Harry raised his worries in a powerful speech at a roundtable discussion with Commonwealth young leaders at Lancaster House in London on Wednesday. He said: "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it’s by change."

Harry took on the role of Commonwealth Youth Ambassador last year, and in his speech on Wednesday, he addressed the issues of saving the planet, as well as the lack of mental health support for young people. He said: "As I have spoken to young people on my travels, one of the recurring themes is the lack of mental health support for those under 30 and the remaining stigma and absence of services available. And while this may seem streamlined, and even niche to some, what I have come to understand so deeply is that all health is interconnected – our mental health, our planet’s health, the health of our communities. We do not survive, and certainly do not thrive without the acknowledgment and understanding that in addressing one problem, we are paradoxically solving another. That is the power you hold in your hands."

The Duke ended his speech by saying: "Let's get to work." Mental health has been an issue close to Harry's heart, and along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, he founded mental health charity Heads Together in 2016, which his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, has since become the fourth patron of. Harry's father, Prince Charles, meanwhile, is passionate about saving the environment. He warned that future generations will face a "completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world" unless action is taken. According to the Daily Telegraph, Charles said: "I am about to have another grandchild actually. I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon." He added: "It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future."

