Strictly's Kevin Clifton will be feeling sentimental next week – and here's why Kevin is touring in the theatre production Rock of Ages

Strictly Come Dancing winner Kevin Clifton has been touring the UK since last week, as he stars in the theatre production Rock of Ages, where he plays Stacee Jaxx. And next week, the dancer will be feeling sentimental when he goes on the stage to perform, as the show will be coming to his beloved hometown, Grimsby. Kevin shared his excitement on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of the venue and writing: "Grimsby next week!!" Kevin often talks about his hometown, which was where he learnt to dance from a young age. The 36-year-old was raised by his dance teacher parents, Keith and Judy, and his younger sister Joanne is a former Strictly pro.

Kevin Clifton is going to be performing in his hometown of Grimsby

Kevin has been supported by his Strictly friends as he takes the lead role in Rock of Ages, and was delighted when one of his closest friends and 2017 dance partner Susan Calman went to watch him perform in Glasgow. The comedian headed out to the King's Theatre when the show was playing there last week, and posted a picture on Twitter with Kevin before the show. "Popped into the Kings theatre to see my mate @keviclifton before @rockofagesuk tonight. Can’t wait to see the show!" She later added in the interval: "Half time @rockofagesuk. I love him anyway but blimey @keviclifton is magnificent. What a voice. Loving every second."

The Strictly star as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages

Meanwhile, Kevin's most recent dance partner and fellow Strictly winner, Stacey Dooley, is also hoping to go and watch him perform. On the red carpet at the National Television Awards last week, the investigative journalist told HELLO! that she had been texting Kevin, and that she was "hopefully" going to have time to watch him. Stacey is currently travelling the UK herself in the Strictly tour, where she has been partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec in Kevin's absence.

The professional dancer has won rave reviews since making his debut as Stacee Jaxx in the show, with many fans sharing how shocked they were at his incredible singing voice. One tweeted on Tuesday: "Not long home from Rock of Ages. Fantastic show!! Cast are amazing and @keviclifton WOW didn't see that coming with your singing, brilliant. Well done all @rockofagesuk."

