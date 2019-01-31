Kate Beckinsale's hilarious reaction after she gets mistaken for Kate Middleton - see post A right royal mix-up!

Kate Beckinsale was in for quite the surprise after she gave fans an update of her ruptured ovarian cyst, which in turn made headlines. However, one US publication accidentally published the article with the wrong picture and used one featuring the Duchess of Cambridge. Seeing the funny side to this, actress Kate shared a screen-shot of the post on Instagram. "So moved and touched by all the kind wishes I have received over the last few days and staggered by the similar and worse stories my #cysters have been sending me," she wrote.

"I am feeling much better and I hope all the other girls going through it are too," the mum-of-one added. "Back to resume my royal duties. William says hi." Fellow actress Sarah Hyland quickly joked: "Tell Meghan I say hi!" Meanwhile, Rose McGowan said: "You made us proud, Duchess." One follower also teased: "Oh Kate, you are looking so different." Another fan wrote: "So glad that you are feeling better and that we are seeing your usual humorous posts again."

The publication, USA Today, has since apologised for the mistake in a comment below her post. Their statement read: "First and foremost, we're glad to hear you're feeling much better. We apologise for the image associated with this story. It appears our system pulled the first image in the photo gallery at the bottom of the story, instead of the image of you we put in the story." They added: "It just so happens the lead photo in the gallery is of Duchess Kate. We regret the error and are working to make sure this does not happen again."

