Kate Middleton opens up about Prince Louis' exciting new milestone

The Duchess of Cambridge has given royal fans a sweet update on Prince Louis as she paid a visit to the Victoria & Albert Museum in Dundee, Scotland on Tuesday afternoon. According to royal photographer Mark Stewart, mum-of-three Kate told one well-wisher that her nine-month-old son "is already a fast crawler." The Duchess - who is also a mother to Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three - added that she hopes to bring her children there one day.

Prince William and Kate in Dundee on Tuesday

During the engagement, both Kate and Prince William happily spoke to the crowds who gathered outside to catch a glimpse of them. They began their visit at the newly built V&A museum, which they officially opened this week. The royals also met workers from the Dundee Michelin factory and joined a meeting of the Michelin Action Group. During the museum visit, Kate – who is an art history graduate and patron of the V&A - gave a short speech to celebrate the opening of the V&A Dundee – an institution that offers world-class art and design to locals.

"The V&A has shown what can be achieved when an organisation really thinks about how it can serve people in all communities across our country," she told the audience. "I hope that V&A Dundee will serve as an inspiration to others by showing how great things can be achieved when different communities pull together and work for the common good."

Meanwhile, Louis' latest achievement comes shortly after Prince William revealed that his youngest has started teething. Earlier this month, the Duke was presented with a squeezy helicopter toy during an event with London's Air Ambulance Charity, to which he said: "Amazing, that will go down extremely well," before joking about his baby boy Prince Louis' teething by adding: "Louis will be chewing that before long!"

