David and Victoria Beckham liked THIS post and we're so excited The Beckhams are saying #HelloToKindess

The Beckhams have shown their support for HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign on Instagram, by watching and liking the campaign video featuring our Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon. Both Victoria and David have supported the video, which shows Rosie discussing the importance of kindness and stating our stance on tackling cyber-bullying and trolling. "I am intensely proud and protective of HELLO!''s positive philosophy. We're a celebratory title. We want our readers to feel good about themselves and the people that we feature when they read our articles both in print and online," Rosie said in the video. "So please join our movement this week. Let's all say #HelloToKindness and let's see if we can all help make the online world a more positive place."

David and Victoria aren't the only celebrities to share the positivity this week! Many more stars have taken to their own social media channels to spread the kindness, including Ronan and Storm Keating, Andrea McLean, Martine McCutcheon, Denise Van Outen and Anton du Beke. We've also received amazing support from Lorraine Kelly, Karen Clifton, Bros, James Mcvey and Phillip Schofield.

READ:Storm Keating reveals why she is supporting our #HelloToKindness campaign

The campaign comes after HELLO! exclusively broke the news that Kensington Palace staff are spending hours each week moderating sexist and racist comments directed at the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex. A handful have made violent threats towards the two women, while others are targeting 'rival' fans for vicious personal abuse. This news, along with a rise in abusive comments aimed at Kate, Meghan and their fans left on our own social channels is what prompted us to launch the #HelloToKindness campaign, championing positivity online.

WATCH: Karen Clifton explains why she's supporting our #HelloToKindess campaign

Loading the player...

Readers can take a stand and show support to the campaign by wearing it on your tee! We've teamed up with premier London-based embroidery house Hand & Lock to design our first-ever charity T-shirts – and now you can buy one yourself. Each T-shirt features the #HelloToKindness motif embroidered beautifully in red thread by Hand and Lock's talented in-house embroiders, and ALL profits from the sale of the T-shirts, priced at £20 including p&p in the UK (international delivery charges apply), will be donated to The Diana Award.

Make a stand. Say #HelloToKindness. Post your message of kindness on Instagram today.