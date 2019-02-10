Harry Redknapp shares hilarious throwback photo with wife Sandra What a throwback!

Ever since he became I'm a Celebrity's king of the jungle last year, the nation has fallen in love with Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra. The couple have been married for 51 years, after tying the knot in 1967 - and Harry has been digging deep in the archives to find a particularly retro photograph of the pair to share with fans. Over the weekend, the 71-year-old football manager uploaded the picture of Sandra and himself, sporting some very 80s haircuts and outfits. Although the pair look super sweet and totally gorgeous, it's a pretty funny shot - especially Harry's mullet! He sweetly captioned it: "Back in the day with Sandra [sweet heart emoji]."

Fans has shown their love for the photo, with one writing: "Loving the shell suit @harryredknapp. I had one back in the day, lived in it... lush photo of you both, that's true love." Another joked: "Have you had an electric shock? So retro Sand looks great. Very old skool." And a third couldn't contain her laughter, adding: "'I'm creasing, what a barnet."

Harry recently opened up about the real reason he became so emotional when Sandra visited him in the I'm a Celebrity Jungle. Chatting on This Morning last month, Harry revealed that he entered the jungle shortly after Sandra had recovered from sepsis, and told producers that he wanted to be told immediately if she became ill again so he could leave the jungle to join her. As such, when he was called to the Bush Telegraph and told to leave to meet a producer, he immediately thought the worst, then saw Sandra waiting for him.

