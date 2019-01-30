Harry Redknapp reveals who he missed nearly as much as Sandra while in I'm A Celebrity – and it's pretty sweet! Aww!

Harry Redknapp's love for his wife Sandra was clear for everyone to see during his time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. The former football manager delighted viewers and his fellow camp mates as he spoke about how much he adored her, and he admitted that he found it hard being apart from her as the pair were used to talking on the phone up to ten times a day. However, there were another two very special family members that Harry missed nearly as much. During an appearance on ITV's Britain's Favourite Dogs, Harry said of his beloved bulldogs Lulu and Barney: "I love both of them, they are beautiful dogs. I really missed them when I was in the jungle."

The TV star shared a photo of himself with his dogs on Instagram ahead of the programme airing, which prompted his son Jamie Redknapp to comment on the snap shot, writing: "Barney boy and Lulu Belle!" Harry's jungle camp mate James McVey also commented, writing: "Omg. The squad!" Harry and Sandra enjoy taking their dogs for long walks on the beach behind their Sandbanks mansion in Dorset.

During his time in the jungle, Harry was surprised with a visit from Sandra, and was overcome with emotion when he first realised she was sitting there. The dad-of-two later revealed that the real reason he was so overwhelmed was because he had entered the jungle shortly after Sandra had recovered from sepsis, and feared the worse when he was told to leave to go and meet one of the producers, only to find Sandra instead. Speaking about her illness, Harry said: "It was only the last week that Sandra had been a lot better because she'd been really bad. It was a really scary illness. Sandra had suddenly been taken ill, luckily she got an ambulance otherwise sitting there in A&E could have gotten really dangerous."

Harry was not only popular with viewers during his time in I'm A Celebrity, going on to become King of the Jungle, but he was also highly regarded by his camp mates. Harry was even there to help James pick out an engagement ring for his fiancée Kirstie Brittain. In an exclusive HELLO! interview announcing his engagement, James told how he had arranged to meet Harry a few days after Christmas at Franses, a jeweller in Bournemouth, where he had grown up and which is close to Harry’s home in Sandbanks, Dorset. "By the time Harry arrived I had already chosen the ring; as soon as I saw it I knew it was the one. And Harry loved it too," he said.

