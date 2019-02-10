Strictly Come Dancing couple reunite – and fans are so happy! So much nostalgia!

Strictly Come Dancing fans were delighted last week when fan favourite Brendan Cole reunited with his former celebrity dance partner Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain. The dad-of-two danced with Charlotte in the 2017 series of the show – which was his last – and on Friday he appeared on the daytime chat show to talk to her about his new production, Show Man. Charlotte shared a picture on Instagram of them both posing in the studio together, and wrote next to it: "Look who’s here! My Strictly dance partner," which Brendan re-posted on his own account. Fans adored seeing them back together, with many expressing their delight on social media as they watched the interview.

Former Strictly couple Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins were happy to be reunited on TV

During his TV appearance, Brendan admitted that he was worried that he wouldn’t get work again after his shock Strictly axe at the beginning of 2018. He said: "Initially it was odd, as you'd expect. It was such a big part of my life. But I still feel like I had such a big part of the show for such a long time. You always feel like you'll be there in some way. But like anything, once that finishes and the next chapter – it's so exciting!" Brendan has had an incredible year since the show, and was HELLO!'s Strictly columnist for the 2018 series, giving his expert opinion on the couple's dance routines.

MORE: Robbie Williams' baby daughter Coco pictured for first time with siblings

Brendan and Charlotte were partnered in the 2017 series of Strictly

Brendan enjoyed a close working relationship with Charlotte during their time together on Strictly, and previously said during an appearance on GMB that they will be "friends for life." He said: "I'm glad to say Charlotte and I will be friends for life, she’s such a great girl and we had a lovely chemistry. Fortunately, we were both married and we didn’t run off into the sunset together - it's one of those things."

READ: Holly Willoughby shares rare photo with children as she celebrates her birthday

The star also told HELLO! just how important it is in a competition like Strictly to have a good working relationship with your celebrity dance partner. He said: "You are everything for your partner. They rely on you for everything, they see you ten times as much as they see their loved ones. And if you have a good relationship then it can be an amazing thing. And you thrive," he explained. He added: "I enjoyed the professional performances and I enjoyed working with Charlotte. It's about having good relationships on Strictly."

Loading the player...

Strictly stars reunite ahead of UK tour

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.